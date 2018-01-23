TV PERSONALITY and former glamour model Katie Price will be making an appearance at a Newport bar and venue in March.

The 39-year-old author, businesswoman, designer, model and singer will be coming to The Courtyard on Friday, March 23.

Iffy Harris, the owner of the venue, said Ms Price was the latest in latest of a number of high-profile acts to visit, although she would be the first personality that they have booked.

“We have lots of high-profile DJs, producers, bands and singers like Gyptian who we had at Christmas,” he said.

“Katie Price is the first personality we have booked as a result of asking my patrons there was an excellent response especially from women to book her.”

Mr Harris added that a few eyebrows have been raised by the booking, but the response so far has been positive.

“We have had few questioning why but overwhelmed with the positive response,” he said.

VIP tickets will be available to see Ms Price when she comes to The Courtyard, and will also allow guests access to the hospitality room.

Ms Price will be appearing at the venue for around 90 minutes, meeting and greeting and may even take part in a spot of DJing.

Tickets cost £5 for general entry or £10 for the VIP.

For further information, go to The Courtyard on Facebook or go to fatsoma.com/mista-ifsta-presents-/bsyhihd7/katie-price-courtyard-newport.