I WAS pleased, along with other council leaders, to recently attend a meeting of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal Joint Cabinet, where we unanimously agreed to support in principle the £180 million re-development of Cardiff’s main transport hub, with £40 million of City Deal funding.

The allocation of the money in principle from the City Deal Investment Fund will aim to assist with securing match-funding from the UK Government, Welsh Government and the private sector, as well as ultimately assisting with the delivery of the project.

This is a project which would benefit the entire region, Caerphilly county borough included. Eight-five per cent of Cardiff’s recent job growth has arisen from an increase in net commuting into the city from adjacent communities, and it is critical this continued growth is supported with the appropriate infrastructure.

Clearly this ‘in principle’ decision is subject to further due diligence, the securing of funding from Welsh and UK Governments and consultation between the cabinet and Cardiff Capital Region bodies, but is an important initial step in helping ensure this proposal is able to become a reality.

I was also pleased to recently visit the students of the former Abertysswg and Pontlottyn Primary Schools at their brand new state of the art development, the Idris Davies School (so named after the famous poet from Rhymney).

The three-18 development is the first of its kind for us in Caerphilly county borough and provides first class teaching and learning spaces with all the facilities expected in a 21st Century School.

I’m sure the students will enjoy all that this fantastic school development has to offer for many years to come.

Our thanks must of course also go to Welsh Government for match funding the development through the 21st Century Schools and Education programme.

Finally, this Friday, January 26, the council will mark Holocaust Memorial Day with a short service being held at 10am at Penallta House in Tredomen.

Readers are invited to join representatives from the council, community leaders and local school children to mark this most poignant of occasions.