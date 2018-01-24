UPDATE 11am

The bridge is now re-open and all traffic can travel in and out of Wales.

--------------

UPDATE 8.15am

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed due to strong winds.

Heading into England the bridge is closed to all vehicles; heading into Wales the bridge is closed only to high sided vehicles.

----------------

THERE are restrictions due to strong winds on the M48 Westbound between J1 B4461 and J2 A466 by Newhouse Roundabout.

All traffic is coming off the motorway, around the roundabout and then back onto the carriageway.

Regular restrictions are in place in case the bridge needs to be closed quickly because of strong crosswinds.

The bridge itself is still open.