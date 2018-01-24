IT SEEMS hardly a day has gone by over the past few weeks and months when South Wales Central AM Neil McEvoy hasn't been in the news.

The outspoken AM is a divisive figure in Cardiff Bay, with opinions split down the middle between those who think he's the best thing to happen to Welsh politics in the past 19 years and others who see him as a self-promoting conspiracy theorist.

Plaid's annual conference in Newport last year was overshadowed somewhat by his suspension from the party's Assembly group after an investigation found he had bullied staff at Cardiff City Council.

In September he was suspended again over his opposition to Plaid's support of Labour's plans to scrap the Right to Buy scheme in Wales. And last week he was thrown out of the group for good, with the party saying his behaviour had "left assembly member colleagues feeling undermined and demoralised".

There's no denying Mr McEvoy, now sitting as an Independent AM, isn't a man to mince his words - one look at his Twitter account suggests he spends most of his waking hours hitting back at his critics and retweeting every message of support.

And last week he outlined details of a series of complaints made against him which are currently being investigated, claiming they demonstrated a co-ordinated campaign against him.

Whether or not the complaints are justified, it's hard not to wonder if he's really giving his elected role as an AM representing the people of South Wales Central - not to mention as a member of Cardiff City Council - the full attention it warrants.

To his credit, he's remained loyal to Plaid itself, repeatedly calling for supporters to instead direct their support to the party, and even suggesting he would run for leader if an opportunity arose.

Maybe he is exactly the kind of rabble-rousing figure Welsh politics, which could justifiably be accused of often being pretty dull, needs. Or maybe he's taking attention away from some of the important day-to-day issues which affect people across Wales.

Time, as always, will tell.

- Ukip's woes continue, with leader Henry Bolton refusing to quit despite the party's managing group passing a motion of no confidence in him after he ran off with a model more than half his age before promptly dumping her after it emerged she'd made some comments about Prince Harry's soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle which would only raise cheers at a KKK rally.

But, for the umpteenth time, we have to ask who would replace him?

Do they really want to give professional gurner/respectable radio journalist Nigel Farage the job back for the third time?

If Ukip are going to give Mr Bolton the old heave-ho, they need to think very carefully about what comes next.

- This week we heard the sad news that former Mayor of Newport Cllr David Atwell has died.

As a Newport boy born and raised, he was genuinely passionate about the city's image, and once told me how he would often meet people on holiday who only knew it as the place they had to go to get their passports and would try to turn their perception around.

Condolences to his wife Carole.