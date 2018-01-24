NEARLY £10,000 has been raised in a fundraising appeal to help a boy fighting a rare form of cancer.

Businesses and community groups are continuing to rally in support of two-year-old Jacob Jones who has been diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma. A total of £9,075 has been raised on a JustGiving page as of yesterday, as well as more than £1,000 from sales of car bows.

Abergavenny Round Table has donated £500 worth of red ribbon which will be used to make more car bows being sold for £2 each.

With 333 rolls of ribbon ordered, and each roll enough to make 17 bows, it is enough to potentially sell £11,000 worth of car bows.

Sian Probert, one of those making the bows, said the donation is a “massive boost”.

Bows are now available to buy in R M Jones Farmcentre in Abergavenny, Argos and Tesco in Ebbw Vale and Tutti Frutti in Brynmawr. A fundraising night will take place at Abergavenny Labour Club on Friday (January 26), starting at 5pm.

Tesco in Ebbw Vale are also set to hold a Superheroes Day, while others are taking part in sky dives, marathons and boxing events. Doctors have told the family Jacob currently has a 34 per cent chance of survival. The family have set a target to raise £250,000 by January next year to pay for specialist treatment currently not available on the NHS. To donate, visit bit.ly/2qDc0OI.