UPDATE 9am

The road has now re-opened.

----------------

UPDATE 8.50am

The road is still closed.

A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene at 6.20am.

"The crash was between a car, two vans and a motorbike.

"Two people have been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with minor injuries."

----------------

A CRASH on the A468 near Machen has blocked the road both ways between the Ridegway and the Royal Oak.

The accident is currently affecting traffic between Caerphilly and Bassaleg.