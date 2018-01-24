UPDATE 9am
The road has now re-opened.
----------------
UPDATE 8.50am
The road is still closed.
A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the scene at 6.20am.
"The crash was between a car, two vans and a motorbike.
"Two people have been taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with minor injuries."
----------------
A CRASH on the A468 near Machen has blocked the road both ways between the Ridegway and the Royal Oak.
The accident is currently affecting traffic between Caerphilly and Bassaleg.
