NOMINATIONS have been coming in from across the region for our Pride of Gwent Awards.

It's your chance to nominate those people who go the extra mile, from incredible fundraisers and people who work to improve the local environment to people who care for the most vulnerable members of society.

South Wales Argus editor Nicole Garnon said: "We are delighted to be able to launch these awards to recognise and reward the unsung heroes in our community.

"There are 15 awards that aim to reward and celebrate the efforts of people whose dedication and commitment make our communities tick.

"Thousands of people do amazing work, from volunteering for charities, carers, incredible fundraisers or people who have faced adversity with great courage."

The awards include the Courage Award, 999 Hero, Achiever Award, Good Samaritan, Volunteer Award, Charity Champion, the Carer Award, the Life Saver Award, the Local Hero Awards, Charity Award, the Environment Award and the Community Hero Award.

If you know someone who spends their time fundraising for charity, or someone who saved a life then nominate them now for an award.

If they are chosen as a finalist they will be invited to the awards event on May 25 at Coldra Court Hotel in Newport.

To nominate for free visit southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent. Nominations close at 5pm on March 23.