TEN schools and nurseries across Gwent have been highlighted in the latest Chief Inspector for Education and Training in Wales which was published today.



The schools and nurseries have been highlighted as case studies for good practice.



These are:



Newport

Sunflower Tots Nursery

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd

Rougemont School

Monmouthshire

Llandogo Early Years

Ysgol Gymraeg Yfenni

Torfaen

Brynteg Nursery School

Ysgol Gwynllyw

Ty Glyn Pupils Referral Unit

Blaenau Gwent

Tredegar Comprehensive School

Mrs Tiggywinkles Day Nursery

One of the primary schools shown as a case study in the report is Newport Welsh medium primary school Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd.

The school is described as "developing pupils’ thinking skills through philosophy and encouraging creativity through improvised drama activities.



In it's latest Estyn report - which took place in March 2017 - the inspector said: "The staff weave a combination of creative strategies skilfully into planning and teaching across the school.



"They nurture and promote pupils’ thinking skills effectively by using activities based on the philosophy for children.



"By combining the use of improvised drama strategies, creativity is promoted in all areas of learning. This combination stimulates pupils’ appetite to write to a very high standard."



Another Newport school praised in the report is Rougemont School, which is said to have "adopted a whole-school approach to support resilience and wellbeing."



The report also shows that the performance in Wales has been largely static over the last seven years.



Chief Inspector for Education and Training Meilyr Rowlands published the report today after seven years of inspections of education and training providers have taken place across the country.



It mainly focuses on 2016-17 and states that regarding the Foundation Phase, which was rolled out in schools seven years ago, is not fully understood by three quarters of the schools delivering it.



In the report, Mr Rowlands said: "Another reason why the Foundation Phase has not taken root in more schools was insufficient professional learning opportunities for staff and headteachers to understand effective Foundation Phase practice."



The head of the watchdog also added that he hopes to see further improvements to education establishments over the next few years.