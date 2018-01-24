TICKETS for the Newport County match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend have now sold out.

The match will see just under 10,000 fans flood Rodney Parade.

Supporters who do not hold a ticket for the match are advised not to attend on Saturday.

A statement on the club website says: "After an incredible four days of ticket sales for the Club’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the Club wishes to inform supporters that the match has now sold out.

"Tickets for this fixture will not be available for general sale and supporters who do not hold a ticket for the match are advised not to attend on Saturday.

"The Club would like to thank supporters for their fantastic backing as we welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday to a full house at Rodney Parade of just under 10,000."

Supporters can get involved in the #TurnTheCityBlackAndAmber campaign by downloading a special poster here.

It will also be printed on a full page in tomorrow's edition for fans to pull out.