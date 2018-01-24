THE rate of unemployment in Wales is on the rise, according to official data from the Office for National Statistics.

The rate of unemployment is 4.9 per cent – an increase of 0.8 per cent in the three months to November – the highest rise of any UK region.

The employment rate is 72.7 per cent, which is an increase over the same three months but below the UK average of 75.3 per cent.

Regional breakdowns for Wales’ local authorities, including all five Gwent councils, are expected to be released later today.

A statement on the statistics has been released by First Minister Carwyn Jones.

“The latest labour market statistics show that Wales’ employment rate is continuing to grow and now stands at 72.7 per cent. This is 0.2 percentage points up on the quarter and 0.3 percentage points up on the year

“The statistics also reveal that our economic inactivity rate continues to move in the right direction and has fallen to 23.6 per cent which is 0.8 percentage points down on the quarter and 0.6 percentage points down on the year.

“We remain committed to doing all we can to drive up employment levels across Wales and today we have announced a new £2.5m EU-backed scheme to help unemployed people to overcome barriers into work.

We are also working hard to support employers to locate to and expand within Wales and just this month we have announced an additional 275 Welsh Government supported jobs at travel company TUI and global professional services company AON.”

Welsh Conservative shadow economy secretary, Russell George, has also responded to the figures.

"These figures are troubling and show that the unemployment rate in Wales is the highest of all UK nations," he said.

“That joblessness in Wales is rising against a UK-wide fall is yet more evidence that when it comes to the economy, Welsh Labour just isn’t working.

“Two decades of Labour governance has left Wales with the lowest GVA of all the home nations, the lowest wages in the UK, and among the poorest areas in Europe.



“It’s time that Labour ministers stopped putting Welsh businesses in a bureaucratic stranglehold and gave them the support to grow and hire, which would wipe out unemployment at a stroke.”

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

“Boosting economic growth in Wales in order to create more jobs is a key priority for the UK Government.

“While I welcome the increase in the number of people in work and the fall in the economic inactivity rate, we must redouble our efforts to halt the rise in unemployment.

The UK Government is working hard to create the right conditions for growth and maximising opportunities to strengthen cross-border links, but this must be a coordinated action across governments and industry at all levels.

“We must ensure that we continue to work closely together and put all our focus on cultivating the conditions that will help to maintain and create employment opportunities in Wales.”