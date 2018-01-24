IF YOU love coffee but want to try something different then this Newport coffee spot has something for you.

As quirky coffees like the unicorn lattes have risen in popularity, Parc Pantry in Newport have been inspired by Saint Dwynwen's Day to create Coffi Cariad - a coffee made with beetroot and rose.

Anthony Cook, one of the owners of Parc Pantry, said: "It’s an item we had looked at toward the end of last year along with tumeric lattes, matcha lattes and a few other health benefit based lattes.

"We’ll be bringing activated charcoal into stock at some point with view to using it lemonades and an eerie black latte over Halloween."

The distinctive latte is finished with stone ground crystallised rose petal which is naturally high in antioxidants, iron and magnesium.

The drink is caffeine free, but you can order it with a shot of espresso if you need your caffeine boost.

You can swap the milk out for an alternative such as Soya, Almond or Coconut at no extra charge, perfect for anyone taking part in veganuary.

The coffee is available now until Valentine’s Day.

Find out more at parcpantry.co.uk.