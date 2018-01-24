POLICE are appealing for information following mobile phone valued at £2,000 were stolen from a Caerphilly shop.

Officers received reports that two men had stolen mobile phones from a shop in Castle Court, in Caerphilly town centre on Monday, January 22 at around 12.30pm.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Two men entered the shop, one hid his face using what is believed to be a balaclava. Both men left the shop with a quantity of mobile phone devices valued at approximately £2000.

"Both men left the scene in a silver Nissan Primera heading towards Lansbury Park in the direction of the Rudry village area.

"After crashing the vehicle the men exited the Nissan Primera and stole a white Fiat Doblo van. Officers are still trying to trace the whereabouts of the Fiat Doblo van."

If you have any information, call 101 quoting log 208 22/1/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.