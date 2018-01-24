COUNCILLORS in Newport are to be asked to back a call by the Royal British Legion for the next national census to include questions on membership of the armed forces.

Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox and Beechwood ward member Cllr Mark Spencer will present a motion at a council meeting next week calling for members to back the Count Them In campaign, which is appealing for questions to be included on the study, due to be carried out in 2021, identifying current and former members of the armed forces.

This, the motion said, would "greatly assist" council and other organisations, including charities and the UK Government, to better plan and target services where they are needed.

Responsibility for setting census questions is not devolved, and the UK Government is due to finalise the 2021 questionnaire next year.

Last year the Office for National Statistics said it would recommend such a question is included on the 2021 census.

The meeting at Newport Civic Centre on Tuesday, January 30, will begin at 5pm and is open to the public.