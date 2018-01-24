UPDATE: 7.15pm

THE Welsh Government have confirmed that the computer systems failure affecting two NHS Wales data centres has been fixed.

A Welsh Government spokesman said:“The NHS Wales Informatics Service have confirmed that all systems are now back although there may be a backlog affecting some areas.

"They have assured us that there were no data security issues.

"The cause of the technical issue that affected two NHS Wales Data Centres remains under investigation.”

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A COMUPTER systems failure is currently affecting two NHS Wales data centres and GPs access to patient information.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “There is currently a technical issue affecting two NHS Wales Data Centres.

“This is under investigation by the NHS Wales Informatics Service and is being dealt with as a priority.”