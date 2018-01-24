A DISABLED man who has suffered four strokes and is partially paralysed has spoken out after waiting nearly 10 hours for an ambulance after a fall.

Peter Lewis was left stranded on his kitchen floor in “agony” after falling from his chair at his home in Caerwent Road,Trevethin.

After carers visited his property and heard him shouting for help, they called Gwent Police to force entry into the property and an ambulance was called at around 8.10pm, he said.

Despite repeat calls, the 59-year-old was stranded on the floor until 5.30am on January 13.

Mr Lewis - who is paralysed down his right side - is now making a complaint to the Welsh Ambulance Service.

When paramedics arrived, they moved Mr Lewis back into bed and a doctor, called by phone, recommended he should be taken to hospital - advice Mr Lewis refused as he didn’t want to face further hospital “waits”.

Mr Lewis added if carers didn’t arrive when they did, he would have been left on the floor all night in “agony”.

Relative Amy Taylor was called by carers and waited with Mr Lewis overnight.

“I don’t think they took his condition into consideration, I think he was put down as a fall but he was vulnerable and had no way of getting up on his own,” she said.

Ambulance operations manager in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, Darren Panniers,apologised for the wait said it was “far from the response” the service wants to provide.

Ambulance crews also arranged for carers to visit the patient’s home- a typical response for non-injured fallers, he added.

“At the time of this call on January 12, there was sustained pressure across the whole unscheduled care system, and the level of handover delays we experienced at hospitals had a significant impact on how long some of our patients waited.

“We invite Mr Lewis to contact us directly so that we can provide him with a more detailed explanation around our response, and in the meantime, we send him our best wishes.”