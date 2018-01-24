NEW requirements for keeping poultry and other birds in Wales have been introduced in Wales in an attempt to prevent the spread of a strain of avian influenza.

The Welsh Government's energy, planning and rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths has introduced a Wales-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone after three reports of a new strain of the disease in England.

Anyone keeping birds will now be required to ensure the areas they are kept in are unattractive to wild birds by installing netting and removing food sources, feeding birds in an enclosed area, minimise the movement of people in an out of enclosures and ensuring footwear and concrete areas are cleaned and disinfected.

Anyone keeping more than 500 birds is also required to restrict access to non-essential people, change clothing and footwear before entering enclosures and keep vehicles cleaned and disinfected.

Ms Griffiths said: “Although we have had, as yet, no findings of avian influenza in 2018, I consider this Prevention Zone and the requirement for enhanced biosecurity to be proportionate to the risk level faced in Wales.

"It is essential we take steps to protect our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy in Wales.”

Wales' chief veterinary officer Christianne Glossop said: “All keepers of poultry and other captive birds will need to comply with the requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone. Keepers must remain vigilant for signs of disease and practice the very highest levels of biosecurity.

“I strongly encourage all poultry keepers, even those with fewer than 50 birds, to provide their details to the Poultry Register. This will ensure they can be contacted immediately, via email or text update, in an avian disease outbreak, enabling them to protect their flock at the earliest opportunity and minimise the spread of infection.”

The zone comes into effect at midnight tonight.