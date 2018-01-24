PLANS by Coleg Gwent to move to a new riverside campus have been welcomed by a Newport AM.

The plan by the college and the University of South Wales will create a new ‘Knowledge Quarter’ on the banks of the River Usk. If it goes ahead it will see Coleg Gwent’s Nash Road campus relocated to next to the university’s city campus.

Speaking in the Senedd this week, Newport East AM John Griffiths said the plan, first announced in 2016, “could be transformative for further education in Newport”.

And speaking afterwards he said: “The relocation promises to build on the existing strong partnership with the University of South Wales who already have a wonderful site by the river.”

Saying the plan would “progress further and higher education, raise the profile of the city and put education at the heart of Newport”, Mr Griffiths said: “The regeneration of the riverside is in accordance with Newport City Council’s strategy in developing the city centre and I will continue to monitor the progression of Coleg Gwent’s move with interest.”