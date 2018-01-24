A POPULAR half marathon will once again be supported by a university.

The University of South Wales have pledged their support for St David’s Hospice Care and the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

Announcing the partnership, fundraising director Kris Broome said: “For the Half Marathon to be a successful fundraising event, we need the support of local businesses and the community.

"The University have been valuable partners for the last three years, and we cannot thank them enough."

There are still a limited number of places for the half marathon available at cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com