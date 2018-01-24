A MAN who was caught with stolen goods while serving a suspended sentence for burglary appeared in Newport Crown Court yesterday.

Ryan Quick pleaded guilty to a charge of handling stolen goods which were linked to a burglary at an e-cigarette store in Cibi Walk, Abergavenny on September 12 last year.

The total number of items taken was valued at under £500 by prosecution, the court heard.

After two other individuals were arrested for entering the store, the court heard, Gwent Police were told the defendant had property in his room at a hostel in Newport, Woodstock house.

Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, said officers discovered e.-cigarette packages in an attic above the 20-year-old’s room and arrested him.

During interview at Newport Police Station, Quick told officers that he had no role in the burglary but was aware of it – later pleading guilty to handling stolen goods on October 26, 2017.

Mr Kendall added that Quick had previous convictions for two offences including a burglary and dishonesty offence for which he was sentenced to 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Ieuan Bennett, defending, had a “difficult background”, spent time homeless in Merthyr as a teenager where he turned to drugs.

He added he "fell into" company with young group at the hostel and agreed to store packing from items.

"Although he suspected what they were up to, he didn't want to take part in the offence," he said.

Mr Bennett added his client told police he "wanted to keep out" of the burglary because of his suspended sentence which could "probably send (him) to prison."

In mitigation he asked the court to consider his client has "turned a corner" with an ambition to find work in the building trade and to stop taking drugs alongside while also "building bridges" with his family.

Recorder Lucy Crowther, sentencing, said the breach of the suspended sentence was an aggravating feature.

She credited his guilty plea, added the offences took place over a short period of time and noted his "constructive" efforts tat self-improvement.

The defendant had his suspended sentence increased to 18 months and is subject to a community order and a three-month curfew.