THE rate of unemployment in Wales is on the rise, according to official data from the Office for National Statistics.

The rate of unemployment is 4.9 per cent – an increase of 0.8 per cent in the three months to November – the highest rise in the UK.

The employment rate is 72.7 per cent, which is an increase over the same three months but below the UK average of 75.3 per cent.

Figures released by the DWP also show a count of all claimants of Universal Credit and Jobseekers Allowance taken in December 2017.

Torfaen has 420 more claimants over the previous year - a rise of 35 per cent, while Newport’s number has decreased by nine per cent, or 235, on the previous year.

Over the same period, Monmouthshire has had a decrease of 40 claimants (seven per cent), while Caerphilly dropped by 205 or seven per cent.

Blaenau Gwent also saw a decrease of 335 or 22 per cent.

First Minister, Carwyn Jones, noted that Wales’ employment is 0.2 percentage points up on the quarter and 0.3 percentage points on the year.

He added that Welsh Government is committed to improving employment levels and announced a £2.5million EU-backed scheme to help unemployed people “overcome barriers into work.”

Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns, also added the UK government must “redouble” efforts to “halt the rise in unemployment” and work together on “cultivating the conditions that will help to maintain and create employment opportunities in Wales.”