IN the coronation year the month of May found our gardens patriotically gay with the national colours. The clever gardeners of Beechwood Park had prepared a wonderful bed of forget-me-nots which blossomed like a mist of pink, white and blue. At Mitchel Troy we discovered a garden where tall red and white tulips arose from a border of royal-blue forget-me-nots.

Nature took part in the same display. In lanes and coppices everywhere the pink campions and white stitchworts shone among the bluebells. Similar blossomings occur in every Maytime, but this year they seemed to glow with a special significance for our radiant young Queen.

On one still, warm evening, we were returning from Llanwern. A sudden fancy urged us towards Langstone and soon we were threading the narrow lane with the hill on our left and the serene park-land on our right. Clean and green was this countryside of ours, luminous and transparent like the dreams of an artist in water-colours.

At a turn in the lane, my wife suddenly cried, "Oh ! what are those flowers ? You must stop." I stopped opposite the wrought-iron gate of the fairest thatched cottage in Gwent, and we made our way back to a wondrous sight.

Gleaming against the grey stone walls of the cottage were scarlet japonica and white magnolia blossoms, beautiful beyond description. Carpeting the "Fairy Glen" were hundreds of single anemones, of the size and shape of marguerite daisies, but white and sky-blue drifting like shadowed snow among the emerald of the grass. In silence we drank in the beauty of this perfect scene.

"Would you like to see around my garden ?" asked the lady of the thatched cottage. She showed us the new wall built of Cotswold stone to match the cottage and told us how after infinite pains she had found a good thatcher who had repaired her roof with "Devon Reed" (wheatstraw) eight inches thick.

To record his joy in his labours he had made a "corn-dolly" in the shape of chanticleer and fixed it on the peak of the gable.

She pointed with pride to her herd of Guernsey cows and then we strolled around the garden, breathing the evening air charged with the scent of viburnum.

We saw the dainty "pearl-bush," the soft blue ceanothus, and many another glory of the garden, but were all anxious to get ourselves among the "shadowed snow."

At last we entered the "Fairy Glen," and stood amidst the blue and white anemones, and their colours brought to mind the lovely iridescence of the sea at St. Ives on a summer morning. Each starry flower was perfection, each drift of flowers heavenly.

As we returned to the house the sun rounded the hill and floodlit the magnolias and japonicas. Exotic, tropical in their splendour, they could not dispel the memory of the anemones, and it will be of the flowers at the Langstone thatched cottage that we shall dream when in years to come we try to recall the spring-time of coronation year.

We stopped also at Langstone Church, that tiny and ancient sanctuary set among the yew trees, where in 1622, Theophilus Bishop, John Rinaldes and Edward Williams, church wardens, had their names carved on the oak lintel of the west doorway.

"What is the correct name of our village ?" asks a man of Langstone. "Is it Llangstone, Langston, or Langstone?"

In 1934, when Sir Joseph Bradney was writing the volume of his "History," dealing with this part of Monmouthshire, he wrote asking me to find the "lang stone." I walked up the hill from the Chepstow Road, noting the place in which the track had been cut into the ditch surrounding the tumulus.

From Langstone Court I followed the eastward path until it disappeared in a field. Ahead I espied what seemed to be a hedge. On examination I discovered that this was a line of bushes covering a prehistoric track, some ten feet below the field level.

After about a hundred yards this bush-canopied track ended, but following the same line I found in the next field ("Stony Field") an unusual stone, shaped in plan like a bishop's mitre. A farm labourer described how in the previous autumn an attempt had been made to aid the ploughman by removing this great stone. Every available horse and man took part. A chain was attached to the stone, Man and horses heaved and heaved, but the stone was immovable. How deep is the stone ? Sufficiently deep to earn the name "Lang Stone," for itself and the village.