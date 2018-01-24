APPLICATIONS to take part in a project aiming to promote politics to young women across Wales close this week.

Chwarae Teg, the gender equality charity, has launched the #LeadHerShip scheme, which hopes to make politics more accessible to young Welsh women ahead of International Women’s Day 2018 in March.

The scheme is open to young women aged between 16 and 25 and will see participants shadow their AM for the day on Tuesday, February 27, and has received the backing of Torfaen’s Lynne Neagle and Newport West's Jayne Bryant.

The day will include a tour of the Assembly, a question session with female AMs and a mock debate about the role of women in Wales today.

Cerys Furlong, Chwarae Teg’s chief executive, said: “People in these roles make decisions affecting every area of our lives and it’s important to make sure that women’s voices are heard so these decisions affect everyone fairly.

“We want young women’s voices to be heard at the highest levels of Welsh politics to raise the issues that matter most to them.”

She added: “Our #LeadHerShip initiative is a chance for women who are interested in politics to gain first-hand experience from some inspiring role models, and I strongly encourage young women to put themselves forward for this exciting opportunity.”

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, January 26.

To find out more about the scheme and the charity, visit cteg.org.uk/leadhership.