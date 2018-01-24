The Welsh Government has launched a public consultation to gather views on proposals to introduce a new law that will see the smacking of children banned in Wales.

The proposed legislation is designed to bring about changes in attitudes towards the way children are disciplined. It is part of a wide package of measures Welsh Government

is taking to support children to have the best start in life and to support their parents to do the best job they can.

The legislation will ensure Wales, which has a long-standing commitment to children’s rights based on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, complies

with Article 19 of the Convention to safeguard children.

The aim of the proposed law is to support children’s rights by outlawing the use of physical or corporal punishment through the removal of the defence of ‘reasonable punishment’,

in relation to a charge of common assault in the criminal courts.

Legislation was introduced many years ago to stop physical punishment in schools and childcare settings. It is something of an anomaly that the option still exists for parents

or adults acting in loco parentis.

Removing the defence of ‘reasonable punishment’ will mean children in Wales will have the same protection against common assault in law as adults.

I feel the removal of the defence of ‘reasonable punishment’ reflects a cultural change that already seems to be taking place in Wales. Many fewer parents now use physical

punishment and there is growing recognition there are more effective alternatives.

In 1998, some 88% of adults polled believed it was sometimes necessary to smack a naughty child, by 2015, however, that figure had dropped significantly to 24%.

A total of 53 countries have ended corporal punishment in all settings, including the home. They include Ireland, France, Iceland and Argentina. Smacking children will also

be banned in Scotland, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

There will clearly be different views on this proposal. This consultation, however, is a great opportunity for people to have their say as the legislation develops. The

consultation runs until Monday 2 April. Have your say at www.consultations.gov.wales