BUSINESSES across the city are getting behind Newport County AFC ahead of Saturday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Bars and other firms are planning to show their support for the big game in a variety of ways.

The Courtyard, in Cambrian Road, will be holding a 'festival', opening from 12pm and showing the game from 5.30pm.

Owner Iffy Haris said: “We will also have an outside barbecue and entertainment. Whether we lose or win, it is going to be a big party. Newport needs to get behind the club – it is a massive occasion for the city.”

Mr Haris, who will be going to the game, added that entry will be free throughout the day, but that there will be an entry fee at night, when they have a DJ from Germany playing.

The Neon, in Clarence Place, will also be showing the game on a full size cinema screen, with free entry from 2pm when it opens.

Owner Andrew Byers said they will have DJs before and after the game and will be raising money for David Pearce, the city's very own 'Rocky'.

Mr Byers continued: “We are trying to turn it into a fan’s zone. It would be nice to get a couple hundred people coming. Families are welcome and we will have a bouncy castle for the kids.”

Meat Bar and Grill, in Clytha Park Road, are also supporting the campaign to turn the city black and amber, and will be open from 12.30pm to 4.30pm for pre-match food.

Owner Dave Roberts, a lifelong County fan who will be going to the game, said: “We are nearly fully booked – we may have a few small tables available though. We will be putting a flag and scarves up.”

Horton’s Coffee House, in Millennium Walk, will be raffling a football ball signed by County players on Saturday to raise funds for Welsh Women’s Aid.

Owner Gavin Horton said they are having a ‘pizza, Prosecco and piano night’ to raise funds for the charity tonight.

He added: “We were hoping to raise £500 before the club donated the ball. Hopefully, the raffle will mean we raise much more than that.”

Raffle tickets are £1 and are now available from the coffee house, which will not be showing the game. The raffle will be drawn on Saturday.

Mon Usk Deli, also in Millennium Walk, will be offering free pintxos and tapas with every beer, cider or wine to ticket holders up to two hours after the match.

Kevin Ward, the manager of the Newport Now Business Improvement District, said: “The BID represents more than 400 city centre businesses and many of them will benefit from the increased footfall on Saturday, particularly pubs, cafes, coffee shops, restaurants and convenience stores.

“The media attention around this match means this is a major event for the city as a whole and it is important we take advantage of it. Sporting success brings the potential of huge economic benefits with it and it’s important businesses in the city centre in particular make the most of Saturday.”

As football fever takes over, good luck banners have been put up around the city centre, including by Newport’s footbridge.

Businesses and residents are also being urged to join in by decorating their windows with anything black and amber, and a special poster created by the club.

Tickets for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie match sold out on Tuesday evening and the match will see just under 10,000 fans fill Rodney Parade.

