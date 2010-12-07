GWENT’S health board is pursuing challenging new targets on cutting waiting times for diagnostic tests.

By the end of March, the aim is that no patients in Gwent will be waiting longer than eight weeks for a test that is subject to Welsh Government-set targets, and no more than 1,700 will have waited more than six weeks.

No-one in Wales should wait longer than eight weeks for a test, but this has proved a difficult target to achieve in Gwent in recent years, though huge progress has been made in the past year.

By the end of December 2016, more than 6,000 patients had been waiting beyond eight weeks, and by November 30 last year, the figure had been cut to 1,485, a six-year low.

Millions of pounds in extra Welsh Government funding has been provided during the past year to improve diagnostic waiting times across Wales, and as part of its allocation agreement Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has agreed to eliminate waits of more than eight weeks and drive down waits above six weeks.

A health board report describes this as a “particularly challenging” aim and highlights radiology as a key risk area.

This is due to a number of reasons, including a shortage of radiopharmaceuticals for nuclear medicine patients, and increased demand for CT scanning due to changes in practice and cancer.

The vast majority of test waits above eight weeks however are for endoscopies, and the health board has required the use of capacity at the NHS treatment centre at Emersons Green in Bristol since May, in addition to its own endoscopy services, to be able to plan to eliminate longer waits by the end of March.

Endoscopies have been offered at weekend sessions in Gwent hospitals in recent months, and extra sessions are now available at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach.

Figures for December - yet to be published - are expected to show a small increase in patients waiting more than eight weeks for tests, with January-March being where further progress will be made.