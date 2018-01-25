TWO LONG-STAY rabbits at the RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre are hoping St Dwynwen's Day will inspire loving new owners to offer them the perfect forever home.

People across Wales, and beyond, will be celebrating on January 25 – on the day considered Wales’ own equivalent of St Valentine’s Day. Rabbit duo Sutton and Lindy Hop hope the annual event will bring them to the attention of prospective loving new owners.

Lindy Hop has been in the RSPCA’s care since late 2016 - and was moved to Newport from a Birmingham-based centre as part of her search for an owner. She would make a fantastic companion, and loves nothing more than hopping and running around her pen. Lindy Hop is an energetic, inquisitive domestic rabbit who would need a big hutch, and lots of toys to keep her occupied.

Meanwhile, Sutton was found alone in the Kidderminster area in April 2017 – on Sutton Road in the town. Sadly, no owner could be found, and he too is seeking a second chance of happiness - having arrived at Newport Animal Centre after not finding an owner at a previous Birmingham base.

Kathryn Logan, from the RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre, said: "As people across Wales and beyond mark St Dwynwen's Day, we hope somebody out there will spare a little love for these two gorgeous rabbits, Sutton and Lindy Hop. They’re two of the dozens of animals at our Hartridge Farm Road centre, desperate for a second chance of happiness and a loving new forever home.

“These beautiful rabbits have both been in the RSPCA care for a long, long time - but would make incredible companions.

“Our centre is open six-days-a-week, and we always offer a warm welcome to anybody considering adding a new companion to their home. This St Dwynwen's Day, we’re reminding people that there’s countless rescue animals desperate for a second chance of love and happiness.”

For more information on the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre call 0300 123 0744.