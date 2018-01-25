A BUILDING which was once used by BHS is up for rent.

The 43,099 sq ft building is on Commercial Street and had been occupied by retail giant BHS, until its collapse in 2016.

The building is divided into 11 units, all of which are now up for rent.

Ground floor sales for units one to three - which totals 2,436 sq ft - and basement storage each cost £20,000 PAX (per annum exclusive).

The building is included in ambitious plans to revamp Newport city centre. The plans were unveiled at the Newport City Council’s fifth City Summit at the Celtic Manor Resort last week.

It splits the city centre into three areas - Northern Gateway, City Core and Riverside - and sets out developments and improvements to be carried out between the next three to eight years.

Chartist Tower, which is a part of the building, is also included in the ambitious plans.

There is a proposal to convert the 15-storey building into a four-star hotel with 120 rooms, restaurant, spa and conference facilities.

The buildings in Commercial Street fall under the City Core area.

For more information contact joint agents EJ Hales and Fletcher Morgan on 02920 347111 or 02920 378921.