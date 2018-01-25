GWENT Police are appealing for information following a burglary at an address on Pencoed Lane in Llanmartin.

At approximately 11.20am on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, the victims returned to their home to find a man inside their house.

He is described as being white, short and of slim build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, red anorak and dark trousers.

When he ran from the property he was carrying a yellow carrier bag.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV.

If you recognise him, please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 179 23/1/18 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111