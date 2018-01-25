A PAIR of Newport County AFC v Spurs FA Cup Fourth Round tickets are being raffled for charity.

Tickets for the 10,000 once-in-a-lifetime capacity game at Rodney Parade have now sold out.

The Newport Riverside Sports Bar & Kitchen is offering the pair of tickets to one lucky winner of a raffle which will be drawn tomorrow the day before the big match at nearby Rodney Parade.

Money raised from the raffle will be donated to Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care.

The pub, in Clarence Place, Newport, is one of the closest to where the game is being played and is also hosting personalised hospitality packages on match day.

Lewis Lewis and Seng Koh, joint owners of Niche Hospitality Group who run the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen said: “The FA cup game is one of the biggest sporting events to have happened in Newport for many years and we want to make sure that as many people as possible get the chance to experience the buzz and excitement.

“We have a pair of tickets for the Newport County V Tottenham FA Cup Fourth Round game.

"To be in with a chance to win the two tickets all you have to do is pop into the Riverside Sports Bar & Kitchen and buy a £2 raffle ticket. The winner will be announced on Friday.

"All proceeds will go to our nominated charity, Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care. The winner will also receive two pre or post match drink vouchers for two draft items from the bar.”

The draw for the tickets will take place at 6pm tomorrow in the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen.

For more details call 01633 449948 or email lewisl@nichehospitalitygroup.com.