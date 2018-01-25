GWENT saw a 14 per cent increase in recorded crime - the biggest increase out of the four police forces in Wales, new figures have shown.

The Office of National Statistics figures released yesterday show that 219,111 crimes were recorded across Wales, with almost 20 per cent of these - 44,364 - recorded in Gwent. The figures look at the 12 months to September 2017 as compared to the 12 months to September 2017.

The number of public order offences (3,590) in Gwent were up 66 per cent on the year to September 2016, while crimes involving violence against the person (12,758) were up 20 per cent. There were 1,099 reported sexual offences in Gwent for the year to September 2017, up 31 per cent.

Reports of offences involving criminal damage and arson totalled 7,814, up 11 per cent. There were 16,222 theft offences recorded in Gwent, up four per cent, and 1,437 drugs offences, up one per cent.

The number of crimes recorded in Wales, excluding fraud, rose by 12 per cent and crimes in England and Wales as a whole rose by 15 per cent.

Gwent’s police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert, warned that the demand on the police in increasing daily and urged the UK government to provide more funding to the police.

He said the rise in recorded crime nationally “demonstrates how vital it is that the UK government provides more appropriate levels of funding for policing services so we can enhance our resources to tackle some of these crimes, especially those which affect the most vulnerable”.

He added: “You cannot tackle crime without resources and the current settlement from the UK government is insufficient to respond to current demand, let alone further increases.

“This is why police and crime commissioners are increasingly having to turn to the local population to bridge that funding gap.

“The figures show the picture is varied across different types of crime. Some increases can be explained by changes and improvements in recording practices by Gwent Police over the last four years and also a greater willingness of victims to come forward, particularly in cases of sexual violence.

“However, the fact is that we have fewer resources than six or seven years ago but the demand on our service is increasing daily. Our officers and staff are being stretched like never before.”

The other police forces in Wales also saw increases; North Wales (13.7 per cent), Dyfed-Powys (13 per cent) and South Wales (10.9 per cent).