A POEM has been written ahead of this weekend's FA Cup game that is sure to stir emotion among Newport County AFC fans.

The poem, titled ‘A Cup Run For All’ was written by local steelworker and poet, Sean Edwards, and features Newport County AFC fans and members of the Newport community showing their support for their club.

In a rousing video, renowned actor Michael Sheen shows his allegiances for his hometown club alongside fans and well known faces from all corners of the Newport community. Among others, the video features Becky Smith (goalkeeper for Newport County Ladies), Alan Edwards (owner of Vacara’s Fish and Chip Shop) and David Hando (Newport County President).

Commissioned by The FA, the poem ‘A Cup Run For All’ demonstrates how an Emirates FA Cup run and glamour tie can galvanise not just a club but the whole community, with special praise reserved for the club’s loyal fanbase.

Filmed at iconic landmarks around the city, the poem is the latest in a series written by Sean Edwards, a longstanding Newport fan who rose to fame amongst fans having paid homage to Newport born manager Mike Flynn after The Great Escape last year.

Here are all those who appear in the video in order of appearance: