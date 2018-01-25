FIRST minister Carwyn Jones has accused Theresa May of quoting “misleading” figures regarding waiting times in Welsh accident and emergency departments.

Mr Jones has written to chairman of the UK Statistics Authority Sir David Norgrove following comments made by Mrs May during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The prime minister said: “If he (Jeremy Corbyn) wants to talk about figures and about targets being missed, yes, the latest figures show that, in England, 497 people were waiting more than 12 hours.

“But the latest figures also show that, under the Labour government in Wales, 3,741 people were waiting more than 12 hours.”

But, in a letter to Sir David, Mr Jones said the figures were “misleading”.

“This is simply not a valid comparison of accident and emergency performance,” he said.

“In England the figures referred to are based on those patients who have waited more than 12 hours from a decision to admit to admission to a ward, whilst the figures for Wales reflect the total time spent in accident and emergency departments.

“The English figures will not include any of the time which the patient has spent in A&E prior to the decision to admit being taken.”

Mr Jones added the most recent figures showed, between April 2016 and March 2017, 262,367 patients in England spent more than 12 hours in A&E. In comparison, only 3,502, or 1.3 per cent, of these waited more than 12 hours from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.

He said: “The selective misuse of statistics like this does not allow for a fair debate on the NHS”, adding research had shown “there was no consistent picture of one nation’s health system performing better than another”.

Concluding, he said: “I would welcome your view on the use by the prime minister of these statistics.”