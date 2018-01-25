GWENT Police are appealing for information following the theft of a mountain bike, which was taken from the roof of a vehicle in the car park at Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

The theft took place at approximately 1pm on Thursday, January 4 and it is an orange-coloured Five S – worth approximately £1000.

Anyone with information about the theft should call 101 quoting log 186 4/01/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.