ONE of the heads of the organisation responsible for introducing superfast broadband across Wales has said they "recognise the frustration" of those yet to be connected.

Managing director of infrastructure delivery with broadband provider Openreach Kim Mears was speaking at a meeting of the Welsh Assembly's Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee on Thursday following reports some areas which had been told they would get superfast broadband connections by December had not yet been connected but had not been contacted to explain why.

"For the vast majority of people it has been a success," she said.

"We recognise the frustration for those who are yet to have a connection, in particular those who thought they would have a connection and do not."

She added: "If you are one of those homes who believed you were getting a superfast connection and went without it, I share your frustration and understand what that must feel like."

Ms Mears also said she believed the target of at least 690,000 homes in Wales having access to broadband speeds of at least 30mbps would be met, but said she recognised Openreach had "a lot to learn" about communication with customers.

Meanwhile, Conservative shadow economy secretary Russell George has said any new broadband scheme must target those not yet connected first.

“Residents have repeatedly been promised fibre-based broadband, only to be fobbed off with delays," he said.

“It’s terribly frustrating, especially for people who rely on broadband to run their business.”