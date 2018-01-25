AN INQUIRY into whether former minister Carl Sargeant's sacking from the Welsh Government cabinet was leaked before he was told has found no evidence to support the claims.

Mr Sargeant was sacked as communities and children secretary on Friday, November 3, last year, and was suspended from Welsh Labour on the same day following allegations of misconduct. He died four days later.

Following allegations people outside the Welsh Government were told of his sacking before it happened, first minister Carwyn Jones ordered the Welsh Government's permanent secretary Shan Morgan to investigate.

And this afternoon a spokesman for Ms Morgan said: "This investigation has now finished and found that there is no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information by the Welsh Government relating to the recent ministerial reshuffle.”

A by-election to fill Mr Sargeant's Alyna nd Deeside seat will be held on Tuesday, Feburary 6. His son Jack is standing for Labour against Conservative Sarah Atherton, Carrie Harper for Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat Donna Lalek and Duncan Rees for the Wales Green Party.

An inquiry into Mr Sargeant's death has been opened and adjourned. His provisional cause of death was recorded as hanging.