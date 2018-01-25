UPDATE 7.28pm

THE accident has cleared and the M4 traffic has returned to normal.

The incidents in Newport at the Harlequin roundabout and near Raglan are still causing delays.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A CAR has driven off the road and gone up the embankment at junction 24 Coldra of the westbound stretch of the M4.

The entry ramp is partially blocked and is causing slow traffic, and a recovery vehicle is attending to the vehicle.

Congestion on the motorway stretches back to junction 23A Magor Services.

Elsewhere in the city, an accident on the A4051 Malpas Road has partially blocked and caused queuing traffic in both directions at the Harlequin roundabout.

The incident is on the roundabout and is causing traffic between Cwmbran and Newport.

In Monmouthshire, one lane of the A449 northbound between the A40 and A472 is closed after an accident.

Recovery has been requested and traffic is heavy towards Raglan.