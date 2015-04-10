A LEGAL claim against the Welsh Government has been dropped following an agreement around developing a new approach to tackle pollution.

Environmental law firm ClientEarth brought claims against the Welsh and UK Governments, alleging they had failed to meet European Union regulations on air pollution.

Air quality studies have shown Hafodyrynys Road in Crumlin, Caerphilly, is the most the polluted road in the UK outside London.

But the claim against the Welsh Government was discontinued at the start of the hearing on Thursday after its lawyers said it will work with ClientEarth to agree new proposals.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “We are committed to improving air quality across Wales.

“Our recently announced Clean Air Plan for Wales will include a Clean Air Zone framework to ensure the consistent and effective implementation of Clean Air Zones by local authorities, improvements to local authority reporting and the establishment of a National Air Quality Assessment and Monitoring Centre for Wales.

"We will also be re-launching our Air Quality website to include improved air quality forecasting capability, new sections for schools and health advice.

“It would not be appropriate for us to comment further on ClientEarth’s case before we have received the outcome of the court hearing.”

James Thornton of ClientEarth said: “People across Wales have been breathing illegal levels of air pollution for years and we hope the Welsh Government will waste no time now in committing to strong and decisive action to cleaning it up.”