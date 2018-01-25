MORE should be done to battle domestic violence in Wales, Newport West AM Jayne Bryant has said.

Speaking in the Senedd this week the Labour AM said she was concerned about the problem, with recent figures showing and increase in the crime.

“The statistics on domestic abuse are stark,” she said.

“It's estimated that more than 75 per cent of us know someone who's a victim of domestic violence, one in five women are stalked, one in four are sexually assaulted or raped, one in four are suffering domestic abuse. Ten women a week are committing suicide as a result of abuse and two UK women a week are murdered by abusers.”

Addressing leader of the house Julie James, she asked: “What assessment have you made about the benefits of a domestic violence offender register and what other mechanisms could play a crucial role to ensure information is shared between organisations and individuals to prevent and safeguard against convicted domestic violence offenders reoffending?”

Replying, Ms James said, although the UK Government currently has no plans to introduce such as register, other measures, such as Claire’s Law, which allows police to share information about a person’s previous violent offending, were in place.

“We've got some really good services and processes in place in Wales and we continue to work to raise service standards for victims and for survivors,” she said.

Ukip South Wales East AM David Rowlands also spoke during the discussion, saying he was concerned by a reported rise in domestic violence in Wales.

"Latest figures show that reported incidents of domestic crime rose in the police areas of Dyfed-Powys, Gwent and north Wales by 23 per cent (between 2013 and 2015), and a massive 48 per cent in the South Wales Police area," he said.

"Whilst much of these rises may well be attributed to police recognition and growing confidence in reporting such crime, does the leader of the house not feel that these are a troubling set of statistics?"

He added he was concerned about budget cuts to women's refuges in Wales.

Ms James replied: "All the statistics on domestic violence are troubling, and it's a scourge in our society. We have to have a range of options for preventing this and for tackling both the victims and their perpetrators and their various issues."

Domestic violence should be reported to the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Support and advice is also available from Welsh Women's Aid on 0808 80 10 800.