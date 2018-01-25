ONE of the temporary stands, which will increase the capacity at Newport County AFC’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur, is almost complete.

An additional 1,000 seats have been installed behind the north terrace at Rodney Parade, which will allow around 10,000 into the stadium.

Picture Chris Tinsley christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The sold-out fourth round game between the Exiles of League Two and the London side, who have made it to the last 16 of the Champions League, will also see a second temporary stand in place.

The 600-seat construction will house a number of visiting Spurs fans, who have an allocation of 1,660 between the Bisley and Purevans.com stands.