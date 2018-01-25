THE COMMUNITY is rallying behind Newport County AFC as excitement builds ahead of tomorrow’s eagerly-anticipated game against Tottenham Hotspur.

A rousing video of a poem, featuring Newport-born actor Michael Sheen alongside fans and well known faces from all corners of the Newport community, has been released ahead of the Emirates FA Cup clash.

The poem, written by life-long fan Sean Edwards, will be shown before the match on one of the big screens at Rodney Parade.

Among others, the video features Becky Smith, goalkeeper for Newport County AFC Ladies, Alan Edwards, owner of Vacara’s Fish and Chip Shop, and David Hando, Newport County AFC President.

Commissioned by The FA, the poem called A Cup Run For All, demonstrates how an Emirates FA Cup run and glamour tie can galvanise not just a club but the whole community, with special praise reserved for the club’s loyal fanbase.

Filmed at iconic landmarks around the city, the poem is the latest in a series written by Mr Edwards who rose to fame putting pen to paper after last season’s Great Escape.

Mr Edwards, 47, said: “The bond between Newport’s community and the football club is very special and is something I’ve tried to champion in my poems.

“Having followed the Exiles from the late eighties, I’ve seen this team go from strength to strength and for the world to be watching us in our tie against Tottenham is a dream come true for us all.”

Mr Edwards, a steelworker from Underwood, Newport, was in the crowd when County defeated West Ham in front of more than 14,000 fans in the FA Cup in 1979, but he believes Saturday’s clash could be even bigger.

The fourth round match has captured the imagination of young and old across the city.

Yesterday, young football fans from St Woolos primary school and Newport High School got to lift the FA Cup and meet players from Newport County AFC.

As the world's oldest trophy arrived in the city, County players Ben White, Scot Bennett and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin visited The Riverfront theatre to meet excited pupils.

PE teacher Ricky Hodge, from Newport High School, said it was “inspirational” for the pupils.

He said: “It is a fantastic occasion for all the boys who are dedicated to football and who strive to be the best they can be.

“Hopefully one day one of the pupils can be lifting the cup as a player.”

Mr Hodge said many of the pupils regularly watch County and look up to the players as “heroes.”

Amongst those who have pledged their support to County is actor Michael Sheen, who said: “The cup really can bring the club, the fans and the whole community together.”

The support of schools, as well as businesses, the city council and wider community, has been a boost to the club ahead of the tie, chairman Gavin Foxall said yesterday.

“The players love it all,” said Mr Foxall.

“They love that people are coming out.”

Mr Foxall said the cup run, which included the giant-killing of Leeds United in the previous round, has helped to “uplift” the city.

He said: “I think it’s significant not just for the club but for the city as well. Drawing a Premier League team in the fourth round at home is fantastic.

“It helps financially but it helps the way this city has had an uplift.”

Nearly 10,000 will pack into Rodney Parade for the clash on Saturday, with two extra stands allowing an increased capacity.

A raucous atmosphere is expected, with Tottenham Hotspur set to bring around 1,600 fans.

Although the Premier League giants will be clear favourites, Mr Foxall said he believes Rodney Parade will act as a “leveller.”

“One thing for certain is our players won’t be overawed by the occasion,” he said.

“The players will want to rise to the occasion and with the crowd behind them you never know, you could see an upset.”

This season’s Emirates FA Cup run has been credited with helping sustain the future of the club.

County could make up to £247,800 in revenue from The FA’s prize money, broadcast and commercial fees from their fourth round tie.

This is on top of more than £185,000 already earned having progressed from the first round and being selected for live television coverage twice.

Manager Michael Flynn said it will be a “huge benefit” to the club.

He said: “Reaching the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup is a dream and I’m very proud of what the team has achieved so far in the competition.

He added: “The excitement is building around the town, as demonstrated by the number of community members featured in A Cup Run For All.”

lLook out for the South Wales Argus vintage van near the marque at Rodney Parade’s clubhouse. Pick up a copy of the Argus and a peanut bar, courtesy of Mr Toms, from 2.30pm.