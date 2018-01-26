THERE were several stories that were well commented on in the South Wales Argus over the past week.

One story that got people talking was about Newport City Council's parking crackdown could be signed off next week.

As the Argus has previously reported, the council is considering introducing decriminalised parking - where responsibility for cracking down on drivers flouting on-road restrictions or parking on double-yellow lines is taken over by the authority from Gwent Police.

Here is what our readers had to say on the matter:

Are the Police able to just say that they will no longer deal with certain unlawful/illegal acts?

I can understand somewhere like Cwmbran Town Centre, because the land is privately owned, but isn't the centre of Newport all highways and public roads?

I'm not knocking them, its just a genuine enquiry.

Big Hank C

Stop off bottom of Redland Street where it joins Malpas Road, easy money with the fines.

cARDIFF12

A VERY long time overdue and highlights a problem Newport has had for over 40 years. A lack of good, cost effective, parking. The city centre has been allowed to decline for far too long now and really could do with its own 'police' force which could manage parking enforcement as well as anti-social behaviour, vandalism, drug taking/dealing etc.

Then we may have a chance to encourage footfall back to the area and develop commercial & social growth.

The current City Centre wardens are a waste of space and little more than a visible PR presence.

johnny doh!

This is a sound move given police funding has been slashed over the years (stand up a certain Mrs May?) However, we live in a society where cars are so dominant with many households having two or more vehicles (and cars being much physically larger).

This is the trade off in having a car - large parts of the town were built before cars were around - and so parking and congestion is something society has to live with.

Severn40

It's about time the council took responsibility for the shambolic parking in and around Newport simple as that really.

despicableme

ANOTHER story which got a lot of interest was when County fans queued for tickets in the rain and wind.

Lots of fans braved the unpleasant weather to ensure they grabbed a ticket

The tickets for the match are now sold out but many fans are looking forward to the match tomorrow.

Here's a look at what our readers had to say:

Let's hope it doesn't rain on Rodneys parade.

See what I did there...

Frigid Frog

Five hours in the rain but so worth it!

Well organised with regular updates on tickets remaining and priority rules. Well done county. C'mon the port!

Lee Bennett

Well done to all the volunteers that have worked so hard over there for last last few days. I take my hat off to you all..

Noel Glyn James

I arrived at 6am and left at 9.15am with ticket in hand very wet cold and happy.

Wendy Sims

Went about 11.40am and got them by 1.45pm, not too bad. Expected a longer wait, two very happy boys.

Christine Pritchard

Well done to all who braved the weather today in getting tickets. I'm disappointed to report I have already seen tickets elsewhere advertised at inflated prices. One ticket was £200.

Somerset Amber Fan

Got ours Thursday when season ticket holders and trust member tickets were released

Naomi Saunders

What an occasion, they will all have a brilliant day.

Elaine Godsall

Rang from the comfort of my own home on Friday and got a ticket within just over an hour.

Lucinda Arscott

Oh yes, wellies, brolly and a pocket of chocolate but I got them.

Jules Mitchell