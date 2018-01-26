DONATIONS from our foodbank appeal supporters are continuing to mount up.

This month the South Wales Argus launched a month-long foodbank appeal which is aimed at supporting Malpas based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank had previously revealed a worrying rise in people using the centre.

Statistics showed 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

And with just over a week to go before the appeal ends, our supporters are continuing to collect as many donations as possible.

Gavin Horton, who is the owner of Horton’s Coffee House, dropped off food items to the Argus office this week.

“I have been behind this appeal from the start,” he said.

“We have collected a lot of tins over the month. I have donated quite a bit and so have our customers.

I took some of the items over to the Argus. By making donations to this appeal a lot of people who need food will get it. There are vulnerable people out there who need our help.”

Mr Horton, who lives in Newport, said he will now be making a final push to collect as many donations as possible.

He said: “We have another box that will be donated soon.

It is amazing to see how many people have supported the foodbank appeal and want to help.

“I have seen on social media that there is a real drive to get as much donated as possible before the appeal ends.

“I believe that we will be able to get another load of food collected before the end. I will be encouraging people to keep up with the donations.”

Horton’s Coffee House is one of our many drop-off points for donations. Other drop-off points include Newport Cathedral, Baneswell Social Club, Barnabus Arts House, PureGym, lettings agents Luscombe and Co. and The Wood Store.

You can donate food items to the South Wales office, Maesglas, Newport.

For more information on the appeal, ring 01633 777087 or visit bit.ly/2BsO00R