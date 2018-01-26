LEADER of Newport City Council Cllr Debbie Wilcox has put her name forward as deputy leader of the Welsh Labour Party.

Cllr Wilcox was elected as the first-ever female leader of Newport City Council in May 2016. And in June last year she was also made leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, also the first time a woman has held the role.

Welsh Labour does not currently have a deputy leader, and last year the party signed off plans to appoint someone to the role. The deputy leader must be a woman as long as the party's leader, currently Carwyn Jones, is a man.

Candidates must secure nominations from at least 20 per cent of AMs, MPs and MEPs. This must include at least three from current Labour AMs and another three from current Labour MPs.

Cllr Wilcox said: “It's not easy and I may not make it, but what I have done to date is get Welsh Labour to agree that councillors have an equal parity of esteem to other elected representatives, however difficult it may be to actually get on the final ticket.

“I'm an excellent team player, a party loyalist and have a good track record of bringing people and policies together for workable and pragmatic politics.

“This role is about supporting, energising and building all parts of the Labour Party in Wales to become an even stronger campaigning force and put Labour values into practice in local government across Wales, in the National Assembly and ultimately regaining power at Westminster.

“I believe that I'm a strong candidate and that's why I've put myself forward at this initial stage.”

A Welsh Labour spokeswoman said nominations for the role will open on Friday, February 9 and close a week later. Ballots will close on Wednesday, April 18, with the winner announced at the party’s spring conference the following weekend.

The winner will be chosen through an electoral college system rather than one-member-one-vote, the system used to elect Jeremy Corbyn as party leader through which every party member has a vote regardless or not of whether they are in an elected role.