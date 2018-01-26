A SELF-employed Newport man who fraudulently avoided paying £13,238.41 in tax and National Insurance has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Curtis Laurent, of Cefn Rise, Rogerstone, appeared at Newport Crown Court on Tuesday, January 23, after previously pleading guilty to fraud.

The prosecution came after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs found the 59-year-old earned more than £54,000 in the 2014-2015 financial year while working for a mobile phone supply company, but did not pay either self-employment tax or National Insurance on the earnings.

He was sentenced to 10 months in jail, suspended for two years.

Assistant director of HMRC’s fraud investigation service Colin Spinks said: “Laurent has been caught and stopped from making money dishonestly.

“He stole money from honest taxpayers at the expense of our public services.

“Anyone with information about tax fraud should contact the Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Laurent was also ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and given a six month curfew forbidding him from leaving his home between 8pm and 6am.