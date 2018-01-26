A MAN who approached a 13-year-old girl walking alone in Rogerstone, Newport, and ordered her to get into his van has been handed a community order.

William Grimstead, 25, of Melbourne Way, Newport, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court today after previously being found guilty by a jury of attempting to take a child so as to remove her from a person having lawful control.

The court heard Grimstead drove alongside the girl in his van at around 7.15pm on May 20 last year, with his window wound down, the engine running and nobody else around.

Judge Christopher Vosper QC said Grimstead asked the girl if she wanted a lift, to which she said no.

But Grimstead then told the girl that it was not an option and told her to get in the van.

The teenager ran away and Grimstead subsequently drove off, the court heard.

A psychologist’s report concluded aspects of Grimstead’s behaviour matched with a diagnosis of autism.

The report said Grimstead’s offending was likely to be associated with difficulties conforming to social conventions.

Recommending a community order, the report said Grimstead was somebody who could benefit from supervision and support.

Judge Vosper said he was convinced and reassured that Grimstead does not present a significant risk to the general public.

He added: “Custody would be based on the doctor’s report, quite the wrong order for you.”

A community order of two years was imposed, with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

A restraining order, preventing any contact with the 13-year-old girl, was also made for five years.