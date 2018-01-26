HERE is the full poem ‘A Cup Run For All’ written by die hard County fan Sean Edwards.

'There's an energy in our city. You can touch it you can

There’s happiness written on the faces of every woman and man

A vibrant city going places. A football team chasing glory

And the proudest Newport community helping write an FA Cup story

We have steel in our hearts. Which we wear upon our sleeve

And at this very moment we’re daring to believe

Belief in our team on a cup run to be proud

There's been three epic battles which enthralled the home crowd

Leaving a community euphoric. A city filled with pride

With a spring in our step. An unforgettable ride

And now we'll welcome a team with a pedigree from the Premier league

To our humble little home for a day of footballing intrigue

The Lilywhites of Tottenham. The Spurs on the up

Jousting with the County. In the Emirates FA Cup

An Amber army will await. An atmosphere on fire

Awaiting their heroes. Showing grit and desire

Like gladiators on Parade. One County, one team

A chance to be remembered. A giant killing dream

There's history to be made. There might be magic in the air

On the green grass of home. For a city to all share

UTC!'