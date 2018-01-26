A POPULAR city centre pub will be open again to customers after it closed its doors.

The Lamb, which is located on Bridge Street in Newport, closed not long after business partners Lewis Evans and Richard Davenport quit the pub on December 31.

Although the Dragon's star said the pub would remain open, its doors were closed last week.

The pub will open tonight (Friday) from 7pm.

A spokesman for Admiral Taverns who own the pub said: "The Lamb at Newport reopens this weekend for business.

"The team look forward to welcoming back both locals and hopefully some new faces too."

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Newport2018.