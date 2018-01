FOLLOWING a robbery at The One Stop Shop in Usk on Sunday, February 12, 2017, four people have now been charged in connection with this offence, Gwent Police have said.

A 36-year-old man from Little Mill and a 16-year-old boy from Abergavenny have been charged with robbery.

A 34-year-old woman from Blaina and a 43-year-old man have also been charged with robbery and perverting the course of justice.

All four will appear before Newport Magistrates Court on February 20, 2018.