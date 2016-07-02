WALES must be given a greater role in the Brexit process, members of the House of Lords have said.

Peers debated the impact of the Brexit Bill, which is currently passing through the House of Lords, on devolved powers this week.

A central sticking point for the devolved governments has been clause 11 of the bill, which states powers over devolved areas such as agriculture currently held by Brussels will be handed back to Westminster once the UK leaves Europe.

Wales and Scotland have said these powers should instead be handed straight back to the devolved governments.

Speaking during the debate, Plaid Cymru's Lord Wigley, who represented Caernarfon in both Parliament and the Welsh Assembly, called for closer collaboration between Whitehall and the devolved governments in the development of the bill.

"We will need a collaborative procedure for the creation of UK-wide frameworks given that this government are so determined to press ahead and remove us from the existing EU frameworks," he said.

"These UK-wide frameworks will have a significant impact on the existing devolution settlements and therefore must be created jointly by all the sitting governments, not dictated by Westminster ministers.

"This is only the first step to ensuring that devolution is not just respected but upheld in the upheaval this government are creating by leaving the EU single market and customs union."

And Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Humphreys said the devolved governments had been "left out in the cold" during the negotiations with Brussels and development of the bill.

The Welsh Government is required to pass a legislative consent motion before the UK Government can legislate on anything affecting a devolved area.

Although this will apply to the Brexit Bill it is not legally binding and the UK Government can proceed even if AMs refuse to give their consent.

Responding to the debate, Northern Ireland and Scotland office minister Lord Duncan said he agreed clause 11 must be amended, saying: "It is not going to work in its present form."

"We must find a form of words with the devolved administrations to secure progress going forward," he said. "As all have noted and accepted, if we do not secure that form of words, the legislative consent motion we will need will not be made available.

"Then, a constitutional crisis, to use that slightly hackneyed phrase, will be upon us."

The bill will receive its second reading in the House of Lords next week.